Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Karen Millen
Petitestructured Crepe Belted Wide Shoulder Longline Blazer
£199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Pieces Petite
Exclusive Cropped Blazer Co-ord
BUY
£50.00
ASOS
Topshop
Petite Co-ord Linen-blend Single Breasted Blazer
BUY
£65.00
ASOS
Heartbreak
Petite Longline Boyfriend Blazer
BUY
£30.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Jersey Tie Side Blazer In Marble Print
BUY
$55.00
ASOS
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
The Founder Petite Straight Leg Trouser
BUY
£103.20
£129.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Crepe Belted Wide Shoulder Longline Blazer
BUY
£199.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Satin Single Breasted Feather Cuff Blazer
BUY
£100.00
£249.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Sequin Blazer Woven Mini Dress
BUY
$1544154.00
$342.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Suiting
Pieces Petite
Exclusive Cropped Blazer Co-ord
BUY
£50.00
ASOS
Pieces Petite
Exclusive Tailored Trousers Co-ord
BUY
£45.00
ASOS
Reiss
Haisley Tailored Flare Trousers
BUY
£150.00
Reiss
Topshop
Petite Co-ord Linen-blend Single Breasted Blazer
BUY
£65.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted