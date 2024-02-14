Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Petites Nelle Knit Dress
$178.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Gestuz
Hilmagz Dress
BUY
£179.99
Zalando
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve
Marquesa Fringe Mini Dress
BUY
$206.57
$366.11
Revolve
Milla
Dramatic Red Organza Dress
BUY
$650.00
$1160.00
Milla
Mac Duggal
Asymmetrical Embellished Hem Line Gown
BUY
$598.00
Mac Duggal
More from Reformation
Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
BUY
$228.00
Reformation
Reformation
Stevie Pant
BUY
$198.00
Reformation
Reformation
Petites Nelle Knit Dress
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
Reformation
Oscar Nipped Waist Coat
BUY
$398.00
Reformation
More from Dresses
Ashley Stewart
Drawstring Bodycon Denim Dress
BUY
$33.98
$69.50
Ashley Stewart
Marcella New York
Fillmore Dress
BUY
$138.00
Marcella New York
Never Fully Dressed
Petite Havana Short Sleeve May Dress
BUY
$155.00
Never Fully Dressed
Reformation
Petites Nelle Knit Dress
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted