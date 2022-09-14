Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Reformation
Petites Mason Pant
£180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Wool Wide Pants
BUY
$79.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Soft Chino Wide Pants
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Soft Chino Wide Pants
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Lisa Says Gah
Cassandra Jumpsuit
BUY
$228.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Reformation
Reformation
Lorin Linen Top
BUY
$78.00
Reformation
Reformation
Petites Mason Pant
BUY
£180.00
Reformation
Reformation
Newsprint High Rise Straight Long Jeans
BUY
£190.00
Reformation
Reformation
Abalonia Leather Mary Jane Pumps
BUY
$386.24
Net-A-Porter
More from Pants
Uniqlo
Wool Wide Pants
BUY
$79.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Soft Chino Wide Pants
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Soft Chino Wide Pants
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Lisa Says Gah
Cassandra Jumpsuit
BUY
$228.00
Lisa Says Gah
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted