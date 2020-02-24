Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
ASOS PETITE
Petite Twist Slinky Swimsuit
$45.00
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Petite swimsuit by ASOS DESIGN. Just add water. Tiger print. Scoop neck. Twist detail. Cut-out design. Low back. Brief cut.
Need a few alternatives?
Eloquii
Drama Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
$89.95
$34.97
from
Eloquii
BUY
Reformation
Brittany One Piece
$98.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Madewell
Lively™ High Low One-piece Swimsuit
$65.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Solid & Striped
Anne-marie Floral Print Swimsuit
£143.00
£42.90
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from ASOS PETITE
ASOS PETITE
Petite Printed Velvet Tea Dress
£38.00
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS PETITE
Petite Velvet Smock Dress
£30.00
£24.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS PETITE
Petite Mom Suit Shorts
$40.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS PETITE
Petite Low Back Mini Sundress
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Swimwear
Eloquii
Drama Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
$89.95
$34.97
from
Eloquii
BUY
Mer-Sea & Co.
The Beach Wrap
$89.00
from
Mer-Sea & Co.
BUY
Reformation
Brittany One Piece
$98.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Madewell
Lively™ High Low One-piece Swimsuit
$65.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted