Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Monica Rich Kosann
Petite Sunburst Locket Necklace
$265.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Details & Care Elegant and timeless, this classica... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Judi Powers
Saranya Necklace
$180.00
from
Hatch Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Fashionolgy
Claw Necklace
$17.80
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Joanna Bengoa
Message Cap Necklace
$160.00
from
Hatch Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Tamlin
Silver Egg Locket
$350.00
from
Bona Drag
BUY
More from Monica Rich Kosann
DETAILS
Monica Rich Kosann
Petite Sunburst Locket Necklace
$265.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Monica Rich Kosann
"mine!" Beaded Poesy Ring
$705.00
from
Monica Rich Kosann
BUY
DETAILS
Monica Rich Kosann
My Heart Engraved Poesy Ring
$465.00
from
Monica Rich Kosann
BUY
DETAILS
Monica Rich Kosann
"carpe Diem" Poesy Ring Necklace With Sapphires
$790.00
from
Monica Rich Kosann
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted