Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Sexual Wellness
Le Wand
Petite Rechargeable Massager
£103.34
Buy Now
Review It
At Le Wand
* Not compatible with Le Wand Curve, Ripple, and Shiatsu Silicone Attachments
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fun Factory
Stronic Drei
$189.99
from
Fun Factory
BUY
DETAILS
Geeky Sex Toys
Space Station Ball Gag
$50.00
from
Geeky Sex Toys
BUY
DETAILS
Foxtails
Foxtails Leather Flogger
$40.00
from
Babeland
BUY
DETAILS
Liberator
Bonbon
$79.00
from
trystology
BUY
More from Le Wand
DETAILS
Le Wand
Petite Wand - Metallic
$155.00
$135.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
DETAILS
Le Wand
Rechargeable Massager
£125.00
£105.43
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Le Wand
Complete Le Wand Pleasure Set
$305.00
$200.00
from
Le Wand
BUY
DETAILS
Le Wand
Le Wand Rechargeable Vibrating Massager
$170.00
from
Le Wand
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
DETAILS
Bellesa
Bff Bundle: 2x Aurora
$199.00
$149.00
from
Bellesa Boutique
BUY
DETAILS
Adam and Eve
Intimate Curves Rechargeable Wand
$69.95
$59.95
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
DETAILS
Womanizer
Premium
$219.00
$156.75
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
DETAILS
B-Vibe
Snug Plug 2
$45.00
from
B-Vibe
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted