New Look

Petite Pink Gingham Shirred Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

£27.99

Buy Now Review It

At New Look

Product Details & Care Guide Petite. Classic and (totally) cute, make this pink gingham dress your new favourite. - Gingham pattern - Square neckline - Long puff sleeves - Shirred bodice - Midi length - Textured woven fabric - Fit-and-flare design - Mali is 5'3"/158cm and wears UK 10/EU 38/US 6 Petite size guide: UK size 4: Bust - 78cm, Waist - 60cm, Hips - 84cm UK size 6: Bust - 80cm, Waist - 62cm, Hips - 86cm UK size 8: Bust - 84cm, Waist - 66cm, Hips - 90cm UK size 10: Bust - 88cm, Waist - 70cm, Hips - 94cm UK size 12: Bust - 93cm, Waist - 75cm, Hips - 99cm UK size 14: Bust - 98cm, Waist - 80cm, Hips - 104cm UK size 16: Bust - 105cm, Waist - 87cm, Hips - 111cm To fit up to a 28"/ 71cm inside leg Product Code: 676742379 Care Guide: 45% Cotton, 43% Viscose, 12% Linen. Machine washable.