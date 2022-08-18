Scarlett Jewellery

This solid yellow gold ring features an Australian Parti Sapphire in a bezel setting. The sapphire is approximately 3.5mm in diameter. Parti Sapphires are sapphires which have more than one colour present. Varying combinations of green, blue, and yellow can be found, and sometimes certain colour combinations can appear teal when cut into a faceted gemstone. As all Parti Sapphires are one of a kind, the appearance of each individual stone will vary. If you would like to select the stone to be used in your ring, please send an email before purchasing. Please allow extra time for the gemstones to be sourced. This ring is handmade in Melbourne, Australia, in either 9ct or 18ct yellow gold. It can be made in any size. If you would like a custom size, please email us before purchasing. To view our size chart, please click here. If you are unsure of your ring size, please email us to organise a complimentary sizing tool to be posted to you. It is possible to customise this ring by using a different size of Parti Sapphire, or by using a different gemstone entirely. It could also be made in white gold or rose gold. Diamonds can also be added to the band. If you’re interested in a custom version of this ring, please get in touch! This ring is custom made to order. It will take approximately four weeks to be made, plus shipping time. If you need your jewellery for a certain date, please email before ordering, so we can make sure your piece will be ready in time. This ring features an approximately 2mm wide shank, 1.7mm thick. The shank is a softly rounded square profile.