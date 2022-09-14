Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Parisian
Petite Faux Leather Trousers
£31.00
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Petites Mason Pant
BUY
£180.00
Reformation
Warehouse
Petite Wide Crop Trouser
BUY
£28.00
Warehouse
Karen Millen
Petite Satin Wide Leg Trouser
BUY
£79.20
£99.00
KAREN MILLEN
Marks & Spencer
Crepe Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£29.50
Marks & Spencer
More from Pants
Reformation
Petites Mason Pant
BUY
£180.00
Reformation
Warehouse
Petite Wide Crop Trouser
BUY
£28.00
Warehouse
Karen Millen
Petite Satin Wide Leg Trouser
BUY
£79.20
£99.00
KAREN MILLEN
Marks & Spencer
Crepe Wide Leg Trousers
BUY
£29.50
Marks & Spencer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted