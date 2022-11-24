Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Topshop
Petite Diamante Back Strap Maxi Slip Dress In Black
£60.00
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Collective The Label
Petite Exclusive Bandeau Ruched Waist Mini Dress
BUY
£36.00
£48.00
ASOS
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Min
BUY
£104.00
£149.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Midi
BUY
£90.00
£129.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Slinky Knit Twist Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
£51.00
£169.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Topshop
Topshop
Petite Diamante Back Strap Maxi Slip Dress In Black
BUY
£45.00
£60.00
ASOS
Topshop
Wrap Double Breasted Plaid Blazer In Brown
BUY
$43.50
$123.00
ASOS
Topshop
Fur Bucket Hat
BUY
£12.80
£16.00
ASOS
Topshop
Shay Platform Mule
BUY
£50.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
Collective The Label
Petite Exclusive Bandeau Ruched Waist Mini Dress
BUY
£36.00
£48.00
ASOS
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Min
BUY
£104.00
£149.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Figure Form Crystal Embellished Midi
BUY
£90.00
£129.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Petite Slinky Knit Twist Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
£51.00
£169.00
KAREN MILLEN
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted