Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Topshop
Petite Cowl Jacquard Midi Dress
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Go for a vibrant, elegant look with our PETITE cobalt coloured cowl jacquard midi dress. 100% Viscose. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
Winter Wedding Outfit Options For Stand-up Guests
by
Rebekkah Easley
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Avelon
Limpid Dress
$184.50
from
OAK
BUY
DETAILS
ALEXACHUNG
Chantilly Lace Gathered Front Dress
$700.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
DETAILS
Aidan Mattox
Illusion Yoke Sequin Mesh Gown
$420.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Cinq à Sept
Lexi Dress
$595.00
from
Cinq à Sept
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted