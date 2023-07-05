Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Petite Cotton Pleat Bust Midi Babydoll Sundress In Sage Stripe
£30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Warehouse
Gingham Satin Twill Bustier Mini Dress
BUY
£66.50
£95.00
Warehouse
Rixo London
Benedict Strappy Midi Dress
BUY
£235.00
Rixo
River Island
Petite Black Animal Print Bow Slip Midi Dress
BUY
£39.00
River Island
Reformation
Petites Casette Silk Dress
BUY
£348.00
Reformation
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Petite Square Neck Midi Smock Sundress In Dusky Rose
BUY
£26.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Petite Cotton Pleat Bust Midi Babydoll Sundress In Sage
BUY
£30.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Knitted Bandeau Mini Dress In Stripe In Navy And Cream
BUY
£21.00
£28.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Lass Oversized Bow Pointed Flat Mules In Pink Tweed
BUY
£14.40
£18.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
Warehouse
Gingham Satin Twill Bustier Mini Dress
BUY
£66.50
£95.00
Warehouse
Rixo London
Benedict Strappy Midi Dress
BUY
£235.00
Rixo
River Island
Petite Black Animal Print Bow Slip Midi Dress
BUY
£39.00
River Island
Reformation
Petites Casette Silk Dress
BUY
£348.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted