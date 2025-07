Westman Atelier

Petite Blush Stick Duo

$52.00 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Piper is designed for blended stimulation - internal stimulation of the vagina, plus external stimulation of the area around the clitoris and the vulva. If you find that penetrative sex is enhanced by stimulation of the clitoris (or if you'd like to find out!), this is a great option.