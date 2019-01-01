Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Missguided
Petite Black Longline Formal Coat
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Missguided
Good things come in small packages. Shop our Missguided petite range, for babes 5\u201d3 and under. Black longline formal coat with pocket detail.
Featured in 1 story
15 Chic Coats
Made
For Petites
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Three Dots
Sequin Bomber Jacket
$176.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Burberry
Colorblock Cotton Car Coat
$2895.00
$1736.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blazer
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Helmut
Slub Blazer
$179.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Missguided
DETAILS
Missguided
Green Rib Square Neck High Leg Swimsuit
£18.00
£14.00
from
Missguided
BUY
DETAILS
Missguided
Plus-size Tie Front Wide-leg Jumpsuit
$54.00
$32.00
from
Missguided
BUY
DETAILS
Missguided
Missguided Plunge Swimsuits In White
£18.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Missguided
Plus Size Black Cami Shift Dress
£12.00
from
Missguided
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted