Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Karen Millen
Petite Belted Faux Fur Coat
£136.50
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Petite Belted Faux Fur Coat
Need a few alternatives?
Stand
Lorelle Cropped Faux Shearling Jacket
BUY
$595.00
Intermix
Cuddl Duds
Half-zip Fleece Hoodie
BUY
$36.00
Macy's
OFFHOURS x West Elm
Homecoat
BUY
$295.00
West Elm
Lululemon
Reversible Hooded Fleece Jacket
BUY
$168.00
Lululemon
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Petite Leather Investment Notch Neck Coat
BUY
£419.30
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Leather Trench Mac
BUY
$618.00
$1030.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Curve Organic Western Denim Jacket
BUY
£44.25
£59.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Curve Compact Stretch Viscose Waterfall Dress
BUY
£149.25
£199.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Outerwear
Stand
Lorelle Cropped Faux Shearling Jacket
BUY
$595.00
Intermix
Cuddl Duds
Half-zip Fleece Hoodie
BUY
$36.00
Macy's
OFFHOURS x West Elm
Homecoat
BUY
$295.00
West Elm
Lululemon
Reversible Hooded Fleece Jacket
BUY
$168.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted