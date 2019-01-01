Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Le Specs
Petit Panthère
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Le Specs
Protection: Fashion Eyewear- Not sunglasses, some UV protection
Featured in 1 story
5 Stylish Ways To Beat The Cold
by
Jinnie Lee
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lucy Folk
Sherbet Bomb Sunglasses In Sour Apple
$350.00
from
Lucy Folk
BUY
DETAILS
Illesteva
Leonard Ii Striped Frame Mirrored Lense Sunglasses
$290.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
Krewe
Lgd
$185.00
from
Krewe Du Optic
BUY
DETAILS
Warby Parker
Ellison Sunglasses
$145.00
from
Warby Parker
BUY
More from Le Specs
DETAILS
Le Specs
The Ginchiest Geometric Acetate Sunglasses
£75.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Le Specs
Rectangle Acetate Sunglasses
£75.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Le Specs
Outskirt Optical - Ice Blue
£85.62
from
Le Specs
BUY
DETAILS
Le Specs
Block Party Square-frame Acetate Sunglasses
£45.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
DETAILS
Donni
Coral Sunglasses Chain
$75.00
from
Donni
BUY
DETAILS
Carolina Lemke
Bonnie
$75.00
$37.50
from
Carolina Lemke
BUY
DETAILS
Quay Australia
Noosa Sunglasses
$55.00
$44.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted