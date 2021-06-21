Peter Thomas Roth

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

$52.00 $36.40

Product Description Drench your skin with a liquid cloud of pure moisture drawn from the atmosphere. This concentrated 30% Hyaluronic Acid Complex cream provides up to 72 hours of hydration—even after cleansing. Three molecular sizes of Hyaluronic Acid, a potent hydrator that can attract and retain up to 1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the air, help replenish the look of skin to make it appear more supple, full and smooth. ProHyal+ helps improve hydration for healthier-looking skin. The appearance of fine lines and wrinkles is visibly reduced, leaving a silky, hydrated and more youthful-looking complexion. Oil-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free. Brand Story An influential segment leader in the beauty industry, Peter Thomas Roth corners the clinical market as a groundbreaking, results-focused innovator committed to his brand philosophy: Breakthrough formulas. Astonishing results.