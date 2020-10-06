Peter Thomas Roth

Smooth Sailing 3-piece Bestseller Kit

$54.00

Smooth Sailing 3-Piece Bestseller Kit includes: WATER DRENCH HYALURONIC CLOUD CREAM HYDRATING MOISTURIZER (1.7 fl oz) This concentrated 30% Hyaluronic Acid Complex cream drenches skin with a liquid cloud of pure water vapor and provides up to 72 hours of hydration—even after cleansing. Skin is left feeling silky soft, hydrated and more youthful-looking. FIRMx PEELING GEL (1 fl oz) Exfoliates by gently rolling, lifting and sweeping away the look of impurities when massaged onto skin. Multi-action Pineapple, Pomegranate and Keratinase Enzymes and Cellulose effectively peel to help uncover a smoother, fresher, newer-looking complexion. CUCUMBER GEL MASK EXTREME DE-TOX HYDRATOR (1.7 fl oz) This ultra-gentle gel helps soothe, hydrate and de-tox the look of skin with botanical extracts of Cucumber, Papaya, Chamomile, Pineapple, Sugar Maple, Sugarcane, Orange, Lemon, Bilberry and Aloe Vera. Excellent for soothing the look of skin after sun exposure, peels, waxing, facials and extractions.