Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion Pm Night Serum
$100.00
At Sephora
This technologically advanced combination of encapsulated retinol, and vitamins C and E, encourages the skin's renewal process with prime efficacy. It helps improve skintone and texture, assists in collagen production, and reduces lines and wrinkles to create a vibrantly youthful and healthy complexion. A dose of moisture minimises redness and irritation, and mitigates the retinol's drying effects.