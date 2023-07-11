United States
Peter Thomas Roth
Instant Firmx Temporary Eye Tightener
$38.00$26.60
Description Instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth the look of crow's feet, fine lines, deep wrinkles and puffiness around the eye area with temporary skin tighteners and a trio of Peptides. Benefits Temporarily helps smooth and tighten the look of the eye area for a more youthful appearance. Suggested Use Using fingertip or makeup brush, apply thin layer to clean, dry eye area. Let dry for 5 minutes without squinting.