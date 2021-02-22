Peter Som for Anthropologie

Peter Som For Anthropologie Larissa Tiered Maxi Dress

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130917880004; Color Code: 015 Designed by Peter Som in collaboration with Anthropologie, this maxi dress delivers a timeless statement in your pick of only-at-Anthro prints. Just add a straw hat and sandals for a seaside stroll or a picnic in the sun. About Peter Som for Anthropologie This season, we're thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with world-renowned fashion designer Peter Som. A celebration of color and print, Peter Som for Anthropologie draws inspiration from the crisp yet rugged beauty of Greece. Each wanderlust-inspired piece calls to mind the elegance of a casual seaside frolic, while our inclusively-sized fits promise a sense of comfort that's destined to feel like home - no matter where your travels take you. Check out our interview with Peter Som to learn more about his vision for this only-at-Anthro collection. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton Adjustable straps Removable belt Side slant pockets Tiered maxi silhouette Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 49.5" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Petite falls 46" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Plus falls 52" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"