Peter Som for Anthropologie

Peter Som For Anthropologie Cressida Tunic Dress

$148.00

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130917880001; Color Code: 015 Adorned with a lively geometric motif, this colorful tunic - designed by Peter Som in collaboration with Anthropologie - calls to mind seaside strolls and sun-soaked adventures. About Peter Som for Anthropologie This season, we're thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with world-renowned fashion designer Peter Som. A celebration of color and print, Peter Som for Anthropologie draws inspiration from the crisp yet rugged beauty of Greece. Each wanderlust-inspired piece calls to mind the elegance of a casual seaside frolic, while our inclusively-sized fits promise a sense of comfort that's destined to feel like home - no matter where your travels take you. Check out our interview with Peter Som to learn more about his vision for this only-at-Anthro collection. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton Henley-style button front Side slant pockets Tunic silhouette Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Standard falls 35.5" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Petite falls 33.75" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Plus falls 36" from shoulder; hem hits above the knee Model Notes Model is 5'10"