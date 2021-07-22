Petcube

Petcube Bites 2 Wi-fi Pet Camera With Treat Dispenser

$249.00 $199.00

🎥 Ultimate pet monitoring – With Petcube Bites Wi-Fi pet camera, watch your pet with 1080p full HD video, 160° ultra-wide angle view, and night vision. See up close with 4x zoom. 🔊Hear & speak with high-quality 2-way audio. 🚀Quick 2-minute setup – Petcube Bites 2 is the only pet camera to support 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi connections. iOS 11 and higher, Android 7.1.2 and higher are required. 🍖Treat your pet remotely – Toss treats short, medium, or long distance or schedule automatic treat dispensing via the free Petcube app. Supports a wide range of dry, crunchy dog and cat treats. 1. 5 lbs treat capacity. 🔔 Smart sound & motion alerts – Real-time notifications tell you when your pet is active and you need to check in. 🎶 Built-in Alexa assistant – Play music, answer questions, hear the news, control smart home devices, order your pet’s favourite treats, and more — all via your Bites 2 smart pet cam. Voice assistant functionality is optional. 🌟12 month, 24/7 customer support – We warrant the Petcube-branded product against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period 1 year. Got issues? We’re always here to help! For immediate assistance, start a live chat on petcube or send us an email to support@petcube. Petcube Bites 2 is the world’s most advanced interactive pet camera with treat dispenser see, talk, fling treats, and reward your pet on-the-go. Re-engineered for better remote experience, Petcube Bites 2 features an extended 160° full-room view for better coverage and best-in-class two-way audio, with 4-microphone array and a speaker bar, to hear and talk to your pet like in real life. An updated treat-flinging mechanism allows better control of treat portions and supports a wider selection of treat sizes, allowing pet parents to add variety to their pet’s training rewards. Watch your pet in 1080p HD video, use 4x digital zoom to see up close, and know what they are up to with clear night vision feature. Petcube Bites 2 already comes with Alexa built-in, allowing users to access over 50,000 Alexa skills, as well as go hands free and ask Alexa to fling treats, play with their pet or set the autoplay mode. It’s an all-in-one home camera for modern pet parents.