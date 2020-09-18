Kid Made Modern

Petal Party Jewelry Kit

$16.99

Petal Party Jewelry Making Kit has everything minis need to make flower-inspired baubles worthy of any garden party. The handy carrying case makes it easy to take your jewelry making supplies on the go. Includes: About Kid Made Modern: Since 2012, Kid Made Modern has been making exclusive products designed to inspire children to push the boundaries of their imaginations while expressing themselves through creativity. They believe in the power of creating an environment free from judgements, rules and boundaries where children are limited by nothing but their own imaginations.