Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Petal Accent Chair

$399.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Plant yourself on the Petal Accent Chair by Drew Barrymore Flower Home - the barrel-style backrest encircles you with scalloped tufts that look like flower petals. This side chair features a durable engineered wood frame with an S-spring system for comfort. The velvet seat is channel tufted and outlined with welt trim. Tapered stainless steel legs are covered with a brass-plated finish and equipped with non-marring glides to protect hardwood floors. Customize the design with your choice of available upholstery colors - each option features a rich autumn-inspired hue.