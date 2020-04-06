Aofitee

Pet Safety Vest

$26.89

Buy Now Review It

【DURABLE & RIPSTOP MATERIAL】 Delicately crafted with high-density and abrasion-resistant Oxford & Nylon cloth, combined with pearl cotton foam. Our dog swimsuit offers the buoyancy they need while moving freely in the water. 【MOST CONVENIENT RESCUE HANDLE ON TOP】 The dog float coat features a sturdy rescue handle on top, quite convenient to grab it when putting into or aiding leaving water, make your dog controlled totally. 【KEEP YOUR DOG COMFORTABLE & EASY TO USE】 Adjustable straps and quick-release buckles in the neck and belly for maximum comfort and fast fit. Strong hook & loop closure makes it easy to put on and take off. 【STYLISH & EYE-CATCHING DESIGN】 Grey Shark Shape & Pink Mermaid Shape Flotation Vest for your choice. Surely make your beloved dogs become the star while swimming, walking, boating, surfing, sailing and any water sports. 【5 SIZES FIT FOR MOST DOGS】 Available in 5 sizes for the pet swimming vest. Suit for from puppy to large dogs breeds. Please Measure Your Dog Twice and Check Our Size Chart In Product Description Carefully Before Purchasing.