RIOGOO

Pet Heating Pad, Electric Heating Pad For Dogs And Cats

$35.99 $22.99

Buy Now Review It

Heating Pad for Dogs and Cats: Fourth generation heating pad suitable for senior pets, arthritic pets, new born pets, pregnant pets or animals recovering from illness or injury. Help the pet (dog, cat, rabbit, etc.) to keep warm and comfortable when spend winter Auto Power Off Function Pet Heating Pad: Time setting 1-12 Hour Heating pad will be powered off when you forget to turn off the switch Safey and Secure Stucture : 7 layer Protection Structure with UL approved heating wire will prevent your pet from get burnt. With temperature sensor inside warming mat can avoid overheating to protect your pets Removal Polyester Cover: Soft removable cover easy to clean by hand. Chew resistant cord prevent dog chewing the wires One Year Guarantee: If you are not satisfied, please contact us freely. we will resend a new product for you