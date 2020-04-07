Pet Head

Dry Clean Spray Shampoo

$9.99

Save some water with the Pet Head Dry Clean Spray Shampoo. Like a fantastically fun trip to the dry cleaner, this spray offers a fast and convenient way to clean your dog—all without the H20. Perfect for a freshen up between trips to the groomer, or to keep on hand when he rolls into something not-so-pleasant, the delicious blueberry scent adds new life to his coat. Suitable for all dogs and coats, it’s made in the USA with completely safe and doggie-friendly ingredients.