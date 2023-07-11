Bissell

Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum

EVERY BISSELL PURCHASE HELPS SAVE PETS. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. POWERFUL PET HAIR PICKUP with a convenient and agile design. AUTOMATIC CORD REWIND means the 27' cord wraps up with the push of a button TANGLE-FREE BRUSH ROLL actively prevents annoying hair wrap.* ONE TOUCH, EASY EMPTY with Cyclonic Pet Hair Spooling System means you no longer have to touch the yuck SPECIALIZED PET TOOLS that store on board like the LED Lighted Crevice Tool, Pet TurboEraser Tool and 2-in-1 Pet Dusting Brush SMARTSEAL ALLERGEN SYSTEM traps dust and allergens while you vacuum. At BISSELL®, we know pets can make messes – that’s why we created the Pet Hair Eraser® Turbo Rewind upright vacuum. It doesn’t matter if you vacuumed just hours earlier, Fido will leave his hair wherever, whenever, so you need to be ready for his messes at any moment. The Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind provides powerful pickup packed into a convenient and agile machine for easy, every day cleanup. Enjoy the Quick Release Extension Wand, which is always on and always ready to tackle those tricky, hard-to-reach pet messes around the home. You can also breathe easy with the Smart Seal Allergen System™ that traps dirt and allergens. It also comes with an optional Febreze filter that eliminates odors while you clean, letting you enjoy a fresher home. Plus, with features like the Tangle-Free Brush Roll™ and a One Touch, Easy Empty™ Dirt Tank, you don’t have to worry about cleaning your vacuum after you’ve cleaned your home.* And getting your vacuum ready for storage is as easy as pushing a button with the Automatic Cord Rewind feature. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear. Certain trademarks used under license from The Procter & Gamble Company or its affiliates. * Tested per tangle free protocol BTP0251-A with hair length 6 - 8"