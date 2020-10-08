Bissel

Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus

Every Bissell purchase helps save pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. Powerful pet hair pick up in a lightweight and agile design Tangle-Free brush roll eliminates annoying hair wrap.Power Rating:7 Amps Hands-free empty with Cyclonic Pet Hair Spooling System means you no longer have to touch the yuck. Smart Seal Allergen System with optional Febreze filter traps dust and allergens while eliminating odors to freshen your home as you clean Reach more messes with specialized pet tools like the LED Crevice Tool, Pet Turbo Eraser Tool and 2-in-1 Pet Dusting Brush Powerful edge-to-edge suction on low to high pile carpets, area rugs and hard surfaces with fingertip suction control and brush roll on/off feature