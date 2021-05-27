Bissell

Pet Hair Eraser Slim Corded Vacuum Cleaner

$199.00 $149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Pick up pet hair almost anywhere in your home with the BISSELL® Pet Hair Eraser Slim corded vacuum It's engineered with our patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll, so you don't have to worry about that annoying hair that gets wrapped around the brushes of other vacuums We also gave it a 27-foot long power cord, so you can clean large rooms without having to constantly find a new outlet Pet Hair Eraser Slim converts to a handheld vacuum to clean upholstery, stairs and other soft surfaces where pets like to leave hair behind It also comes with an extension wand, so you can clean high and low hard-to-reach places around your home