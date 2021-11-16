The Sill

Pet Friendly Plant Subscription – Small

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

Doting pet parents can be thriving plant parents too, with our monthly pet-friendly plant subscription box. Subscribers receive a new non-toxic plant and chic ceramic planter delivered to their door every month. This subscription is perfect for anyone with a curious pet, or small hungry child, at home. * After the first purchase, subscribers are charged on the 10th of every month and receive their subscription within the month. First time purchases that occur after the 20th of the month will still receive that month’s plant but will skip the next month’s order and billing cycle. Discounts cannot be applied to subscriptions. Questions? Visit our FAQ page. + More Details