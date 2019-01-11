Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Birthday Cards & Under $20 Trinkets
Paula & Waffle
Pet Friend Notebook
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Paper, wire, cardboard. 100 unlined pages. USA.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Clever Fox
Productivity Planner
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Compendium
A Journal For Thinking, Dreaming, And Discovering
$16.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Tabo
Harry Potter Hogwarts School Wax Seal Set
$11.59
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Killerviews
Bullet Journal Starter Kit
$23.76
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Cards & Stationery
DETAILS
Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller For Blue Sky 2020 Monthly Planner
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Smythson
Textured Leather Diary
$125.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Gallery Leather
Large Monthly Planner
$26.00
from
Gallery Leather
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted