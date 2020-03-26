Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Pure + Good
Pet Deodorizing Candle
$20.00
$11.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: Hand-poured in the USA, this completely natural soy-wax candle helps eliminate pet odor while producing a light and refreshing scent.
Need a few alternatives?
Otherland
Kindling
$36.00
from
Otherland
BUY
Diptyque
Roses Candle
$36.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Anthropologie
Large Visionary Candle
$48.00
$28.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Otherland
Silk Pajamas
$36.15
from
Otherland
BUY
More from Pure + Good
Pure + Good
Floral Track Skirt
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
Anthropologie
Seashell Accent Lamp
$98.00
$73.50
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Otherland
Kindling
$36.00
from
Otherland
BUY
The Home Depot
Exclusive Fabrics & Furnishings Semi-opaque Persimmon Bellino Blackout Curtai...
$47.52
from
The Home Depot
BUY
Diptyque
Roses Candle
$36.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted