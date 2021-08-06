Pet Acoustics

Pet Tunes Calming Music Dog Speaker

Help your pal tune into a calm, stress-free state of mind with the Pet Acoustics Pet Tunes Calming Music Dog Speaker. This Bluetooth® speaker comes pre-loaded with 90 minutes of music developed by a sound behaviorist to reduce stress and calm nervous canines. The doggie-specific music is clinically proven and veterinarian-approved to help alleviate stress-related behaviors such as excessive barking and pacing, which can happen when your pup is home alone, during thunderstorms, while traveling, or when he’s adapting to new environments. Its small, ultra-portable design makes it easy to take on the go, place by your pal’s bed, or hang by its lanyard in a safe spot. The music will play continuously and wirelessly for up to eight hours on a full charge, and you can adjust the volume depending on the size of the room, so that even you can hear the soothing tunes!