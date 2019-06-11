Swan Comfort

Peshtemal Turkish Bamboo Towel

The Peshtemal is highly absorbent hand loomed authentic Turkish towel / Cover-up. It dries very quickly, light in weight and takes up little space in you closet or luggage. It's great for bath, pools, spa's, beaches, sport facilities, baby care, even as part of your home decor, and possibilities are endless! Peshtemal has came to us from the historic Turkish hammam era. Its history reaches nearly six hundred years in Anatolia. You can hear people calling them fringet towel, tassel towel or Turkish towel. Variety of cultures have similar towels, but call them differently. Some examples are sarong, kikoy, kangas, shukas or fouta. Sarong or sarung is a given name in Asia. Kikoy or kikoi is used in East Africa. Shukas, Kangas or kanga also met in Africa. Fouta generaly used in the Mediterranean region. Traditionally Peshtemal is a cloth made of 100% bamboo, it has been used to cover bodies in Turkish steam baths with a history of nearly 600 years. Perfect for Spa, Bath, Gym, Pool, Beach, Fitness, Yoga Towel, Yacht, Chair Throw, Picnic Blanket, Baby Towel, Clothing (Sarong), Highly absorbent as well fast drying. No deformation after frequent wash., Size- 37 x 74 inch ( 94 x 188 cm ) Material- 100% bamboo., All while taking up far less space than a conventional towel. Unlike most towels , they get softer and more luscious the more you wash and use them., Eco Friendly, Unisex, Baby Care, Guest towel, Kitchen towel, Gift retailers, Best companion to Yoga centers.