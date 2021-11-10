Urban Decay Cosmetics

Details Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara is a hyper-pigmented, buildable volume mascara that delivers feathery, fanned-out lashes. Benefits This voluminous, creamy mascara formula thickens and lengthens to create a natural look, or build your coats to achieve longer, more dramatic lashes. A non-clumping, flake-free mascara that curls lashes giving your natural lashes a true lash lift. Paraben-free Cruelty-free Key Ingredients Hairdensyl: Complex blend of proteins and amino acids that stimulates eyelash growth. Honey Extract: Provides deep nourishment. Marine Collagen: Protects lashes.