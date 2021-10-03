Luna Sundara

Peruvian Wall Mirror – Starburst

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Luna Sundara

Brighten up your space and add some artful intrigue to your walls with this spectacular starburst mirror. Inspired by the dazzling sun that warms the Cuzco Valley, Peruvian artisans hand-carved the frame using a centuries-old technique once implemented in the creation of religious sculptures. Exquisitely crafted with a sleek bronze finish, this whimsical mirror pairs well with a variety of color palettes, and adds a chic look and feel to any home decor layout.