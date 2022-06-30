BDG

Perth Strappy-back Tank Top

Product Sku: 67979393; Color Code: 060 BDG tank top with an ultra-cropped fit and a plunging neckline. Complete with a subtle twist detail at the bust and crossed straps at the open back. Only available at UO. Content + Care - 94% Cotton, 6% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Brown is 5’10” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Chest: 24” - Length: 16.5”