Uncommon Goods

Personalized Record Cutting Board

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

The debate over whether music is best experienced on vinyl continues--and nope, no way, we are not touching that one. But we are all on board with this high-fidelity reproduction of a classic LP, in durable tempered glass. Nearly 12" in diameter (the same as a traditional 33-1/3 rpm record), it's comfortably sized for chopping, slicing, and dicing. You can customize the center label with a band and album name of your choice and show it off on the optional stand. Sturdy rubber feet keep the board stable and protect your counters. Use it as a prep surface or trivet in the kitchen, on your table, or at the bar, where it's sure to ignite passionate conversations about things like superior sound warmth, eloquent liner notes, and iconic album cover art--because seriously, vinyl is just totally better (couldn't help ourselves). Made in Albany, New York.