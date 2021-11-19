Mark & Graham

Personalized Phone Case

$59.00

Embrace your individuality with a phone case made just for you. Play with color combinations, fun prints and bold fonts to design a customized case that perfectly suits your style. The soft rubber case is slim, lightweight and engineered to keep your phone safe with a protective rim around all four edges of the phone. Each case is digitally printed so your monogram won’t scratch off and the color won’t fade. • Compatible with iPhone 8/ 8 Plus/ X/ XS/ XR/ 11/ 11 Max/ 11 Pro/ 12/ 12 Pro/ 12 Pro Max/ 13/ 13 Pro; Please see Product Information for sizing. • Plastic polymer case with a rubber inner lining for protection. • Made in the USA from Imported materials. • Wipe clean with a damp cloth. • Monogramming is digitally printed. Monogramming Instructions: • You can choose to add initials or a full name (up to 9 characters) to this phone case. • To monogram initials, select font “LCR” or scroll down to select “CMK” in the color of your choice and enter up to 3 characters. • To add a name, scroll down through the fonts and select “NAME” in the color of your choice and enter up to 9 characters. Ships directly from the designer within 14 business days.