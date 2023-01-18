Smile lab

Personalized Music Spotify Code Keychain

Pull On closure 💖【SPODIFY CODE KEYCHAIN】This Personalized Spotify Scan Code Music Keyring is designed by Jinlinjew. Perfect to show the love, promise, family or friendship between you and the lucky recipient. Suitable for hanging on keychains, backpacks, cars 💖【HOW TO GET YOUR OWN KEY】❶ Click the "Customize Now" button. ❷ Upload the Spotify scan code image and we will engrave it on the stainless steel vertical bar, so as long as you scan the Spotify code, you can enjoy music anytime, anywhere. 💖【MATERIAL】Stainless steel, lead-free and nickel-free, hypoallergenic, will not rust, change color or tarnish. Good workmanship and a beautiful appearance. 💖 【SIZE】 Heart key ring size, diameter 24mm/80mm 💖 【GIFT🎁】 The Spotify keychain comes in an elegant gift box, a perfect couple gift for him and her. This gift keychain set is a great gift for your husband or girlfriend to mark an engagement, wedding or anniversary, Valentine's Day, Christmas or New Year's gift.