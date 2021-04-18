Uncommon Goods

Customizable Mini And Me Hobby Mug

$30.00

The Dream Team There's something special about a mother and daughter playing baseball together or a father teaching his son how to cook. Celebrate that beautiful bond between parent and child with one of Shelly Klein's mugs. It features an illustration of Mom or Dad and one of their children, both with customizable features like skin tone, body shape, hair color, and clothing. You can also add names underneath, and a few special words and a date on the back. This keepsake is a simple, heartfelt way to tell one of your parents, "Thank you for your love and guidance," or to say to your child, "Thank you for choosing me." Made in New York.