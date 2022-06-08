Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Entertainment
Uncommon Goods
Personalized Metallic Lp Record
$180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Uncommon Goods
Commemorate a smash-hit moment in your life with this personalized LP wall art made from golden oldies.
Need a few alternatives?
Uncommon Goods
Personalized Metallic Lp Record
BUY
$180.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book
BUY
$40.00
Uncommon Goods
New York Times
Custom Birthday Book
BUY
$100.00
New York Times
Random House
Year Of The Tiger: An Activist's Life By Alice Wong
BUY
£12.08
£12.99
bookshop.org
More from Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Personalized Metallic Lp Record
BUY
$180.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Ceramic Greek Coffee Cup
BUY
$15.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Crystal Growing Experiment Kit
BUY
£43.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Cactus Cocktail Glassware
BUY
$35.00
Uncommon Goods
More from Entertainment
Uncommon Goods
Personalized Metallic Lp Record
BUY
$180.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book
BUY
$40.00
Uncommon Goods
New York Times
Custom Birthday Book
BUY
$100.00
New York Times
Random House
Year Of The Tiger: An Activist's Life By Alice Wong
BUY
£12.08
£12.99
bookshop.org
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted