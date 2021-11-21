FrankiePrintCo

Personalized Love Letter Blanket

** Shipping outside the USA? International shipping is currently highly delayed due to the pandemic, and orders may take 30-60+ days to arrive. ** ** Get 10% off your next order by signing up for my mailing list at www.frankieprintco.com/signup ** Write your own custom letter to a loved one so they can wrap themselves up in love. Ideas for who to write a letter to: - Your mom or dad - Your child - newlyweds, as a beautiful wedding gift + keepsake - Your husband, wife, or partner - Your teacher - Your BFF 100% cotton and machine washable (wash in cold, tumble dry on low). This listing is for the Typewriter font only. For a handwritten font, please see this listing: https://www.etsy.com/listing/710752834/love-letter-blanket-personalized-woven Sizes: 37"x52" - small size for a chair, or kids blanket 60"x50" - most popular size, great for throwing on a couch 80"x60" - fit a few people, or use as a bedspread