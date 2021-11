Freck Beauty

Freck Og

$22.00 $15.40

Buy Now Review It

At Freck Beauty

The World's First Freckle Cosmetic that took the internet by storm. FRECK OG boasts the most natural, longest lasting faux freckles on the market. Quick, realistic, buildable, and your new bff. Freck stands behind our products 100%. We offer free returns up to 14 days after you receive your package.