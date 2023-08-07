TriHome

Personalized Fire Pit

Square shaped bio ethanol fire burners could be an amazing wedding gift! Meaning of flame inspired me to create this eco-friendly burner. No wood will be burned, no smell or ashes. Stunning real fire burner suitable for indoor and outdoor using. Portable fire holders will blend with all types of interiors and exteriors. All season small eco bio fireplace is perfect as a reasonable gift for wedding, birthday, anniversary, Christmas. Product sizes: 12''-4''-3''(h) 30cm-10cm-8cm and we make it in any size you want.. It can work for about 1-2 hours with half a liter of fuel. PERSONALISATION will make this real fire burner even more special. You will find personalisation field where you can leave a short message. Please pick a design too. FAST FREE SHIPPING: I am working only with reliable shipping companies which guarantee fast service. Please add your contact number for a delivery purpose while purchasing. For safety shipping I use sturdy cardboard boxes. I carefully pack every item and prepare it for a new home. Your order will be ready in 1-3 business days. Made of natural Heat resistant wonderful iroko wood.