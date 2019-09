Zazzle

Personalized Family Recipe Cookbook

$24.65

Buy Now Review It

At Zazzle

This is beautiful personalized recipe book full of favorite dishes, organized into one beautiful binder. Personalized with your text on the front, and featuring an original illustration of a white fork, knife, and spoon surrounded by a curly swirly border on a burlap looking background. Kitchen tools Recipe binder would be perfect for anything. You can easily change text color, font, size and position by clicking the customize button.