Uncommon Goods

Personalized Family Recipe Board

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Nonna's pie crust gives you instant potluck cred and keeps a family tradition going strong. Preserve those special recipes on something sturdier and more beautiful than a paper card. This unique cherry wood cutting board showcases the ingredients and instructions for one meaningful dish. Submit a scanned image of your recipe card, and the exact directions are etched in your loved one's handwriting