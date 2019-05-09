Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Cathy's Concept

Personalized Copper Moscow Mule Mugs (set Of 2)

$69.98
At Wayfair
Sold in a set of 2, the ultra stylish Personalized 20 oz. Copper Moscow Mule Mug are the ideal in home decor and design. Fashioned with varying metal tones and plated in copper, the custom etched mugs will easily be enjoyed for years to come.
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate Wedding Anniversary Gift Guide
by Venus Wong