Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Cathy's Concept
Personalized Copper Moscow Mule Mugs (set Of 2)
$69.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
Sold in a set of 2, the ultra stylish Personalized 20 oz. Copper Moscow Mule Mug are the ideal in home decor and design. Fashioned with varying metal tones and plated in copper, the custom etched mugs will easily be enjoyed for years to come.
Featured in 1 story
The Ultimate Wedding Anniversary Gift Guide
by
Venus Wong
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zinc Door
Fez Cut Gold Leaf Glass Decanter Set
$84.00
from
Zinc Door
BUY
DETAILS
Zara Home
Golden Christmas Wine Glass
$16.89
from
Zara Home
BUY
DETAILS
Alexander Wang
Shot Glasses With Case
$115.00
from
Alexander Wang
BUY
DETAILS
Odeme
Flask In Gold
$40.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
More from Cathy's Concept
DETAILS
Cathy's Concept
Monogram Five-piece Decanter Set
$84.00
$55.90
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Cathy's Concept
Monogram 5-pc. Cheese Board Set
$90.00
$37.79
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Cathy's Concept
Skull & Crossbones Set Of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses
$54.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Cathy's Concept
Halloween Skull And Cross Bones Spirits Decanter
$30.49
from
Target.com
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted